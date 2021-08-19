Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.94

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$71.94 and last traded at C$71.72, with a volume of 149083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.67.

BIP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a PE ratio of 40.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

