Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

