Brokers Offer Predictions for Immersion Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immersion in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

IMMR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

IMMR opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

