Brokers Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

VFF opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $741.63 million, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

