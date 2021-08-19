Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $306.55

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

URI stock traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.29. 23,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.39. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

