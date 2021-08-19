Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $306.55

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.55.
Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
URI stock traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.29. 23,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.39. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.