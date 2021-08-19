Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$32.00

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TSE SSRM traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.65. 210,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,453. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

