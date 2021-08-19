Brokerages Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) PT at $67.50

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,613,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWX traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 289,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

