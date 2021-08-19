Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $46.43

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.56) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

