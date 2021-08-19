Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $36.60

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

IOVA stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

