Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $59.33

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,597 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,943 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.