Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $32.00

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,784. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,799. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.