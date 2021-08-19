Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTGY. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,877. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

