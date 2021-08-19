Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $35.00

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,902. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.