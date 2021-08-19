Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $14.75

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 134,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,434. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,293,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.