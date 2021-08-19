Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of TCON opened at $3.42 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

