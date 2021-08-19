Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $106.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $107.75 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $412.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 32,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,980. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

