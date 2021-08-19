Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SYBT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 33,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,208. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

