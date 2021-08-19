Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after buying an additional 54,168 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 126,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $375.26 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

