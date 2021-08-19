Brokerages Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is ($1.24). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $916.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

