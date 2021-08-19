Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE HLF opened at $47.81 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.