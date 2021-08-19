Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.61). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,856. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $521.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.