Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post $2.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.24. 4,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,186. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $280.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

