Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.66 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $427.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.08 million and the highest is $430.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 415,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,609. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.