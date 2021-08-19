Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $427.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.08 million and the highest is $430.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 415,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,609. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

