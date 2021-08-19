Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.94 EPS

Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 1,250,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,738. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

