Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $390.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.