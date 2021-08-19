Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Quidel posted earnings per share of $5.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $118.05 on Monday. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

