Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

