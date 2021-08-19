Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $413.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the highest is $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

PSXP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 600,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.