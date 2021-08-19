Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 2,494,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

