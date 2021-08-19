Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. BWX Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

BWXT opened at $54.88 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

