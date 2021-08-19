Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$4.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings per share of ($4.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.75). argenx posted earnings of ($3.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($16.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.86.

ARGX opened at $312.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

