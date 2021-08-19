Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

