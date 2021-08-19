Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.
Shares of EAT stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.
In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.