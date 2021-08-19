Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

