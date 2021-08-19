Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

Shares of EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.