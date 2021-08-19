Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.
Shares of EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56.
Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
