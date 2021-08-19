Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM opened at $142.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.95 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.