Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 1,336,291 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRAG shares. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight Capital set a C$3.25 target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.