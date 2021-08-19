Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 24,476 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $71.12 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

