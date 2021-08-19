Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

