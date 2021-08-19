Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 132.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.