Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,874 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

