Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.37. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

