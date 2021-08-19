Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 17,849 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

