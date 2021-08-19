Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 228.69%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

