BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,483. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

