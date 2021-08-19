Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BQ opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $239.55 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) by 9,907.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Boqii worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

