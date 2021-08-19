Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,099. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

