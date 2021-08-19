Bonfida (FIDA) Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00008048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $160.39 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00136075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,232.05 or 1.00088164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00896665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

