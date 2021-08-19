BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $76.42.
About BOC Hong Kong
