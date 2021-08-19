Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.16.

BEI.UN opened at C$46.39 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -9.55.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

