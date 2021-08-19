Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

